Trautman failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Despite playing a healthy 87 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, Trautman was a complete non-factor in the Broncos' passing attack Sunday. The lack of involvement is surprising considering the pass-heavy game script Denver saw itself in while trailing the Dolphins in a blowout throughout the game. With Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve and not eligible to return until Week 6, Trautman should continue to lead Broncos' tight ends in snaps. The veteran has a good chance to be more involved in Week 4, as the Broncos are set to visit the Bears and their porous defense.