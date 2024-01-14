Trautman finished the 2023 season with 22 receptions on 35 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Trautman operated as Denver's No. 1 tight end in 2023, likely benefitting from fellow tight end Greg Dulcich (foot) landing on injured reserve for most of the season. The veteran Trautman produced modest numbers throughout the season, though his three touchdowns were tied with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the third-most scores among all Broncos pass catchers. The 26-year-old will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it remains to be seen if Denver will make him an offer to stay with the team.