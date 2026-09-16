Trautman gathered in 2 of 3 targets for 10 yards during Monday's 31-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Evan Engram logged 32 offensive snaps versus Kansas City, though Trautman wasn't too far behind him by registering 19. He also saw action on special teams (two snaps). However, it wasn't a productive evening overall for Trautman, who finished the 2025 campaign with 20 receptions (23 targets) for 195 yards and one touchdown. The 29-year-old isn't expected to contribute much moving forward, especially while Engram is healthy.