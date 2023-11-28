Trautman caught his lone target for an eight-yard touchdown in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Trautman was a non-factor for much of the contest until he found the end zone in the fourth quarter with an impressive catch, a play that was initially ruled an incomplete pass before coach Sean Payton challenged the ruling. The veteran tight end has had a quiet 2023 campaign as the Denver's No. 1 tight end, as his touchdown was only his second of the season. Trautman is averaging just 1.5 catches and 11.4 receiving yards per game, but with teammate Greg Dulcich (hamstring) still on injured reserve, he should maintain his role as the Broncos' starter. In such a limited role, the 26-year-old is not a reliable fantasy option in a Week 13 matchup with the Texans.