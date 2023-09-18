Trautman failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Trautman was a complete non-factor Sunday, failing to record a catch after securing all five of his targets in Week 1. The veteran tight end appeared to be set for a significant role with teammate Greg Dulcich (hamstring) sidelined, but he was not a big part of Denver's offensive attack against the Commanders. With Dulcich likely sidenlined for several weeks, Trautman should continue to see the majority of snaps at tight end. His offensive snap percentage increased from 72 percent in Week 1 to 82 percent in Week 2. With this trend likely sustaining, Trautman will look to have a bounce-back performance when the Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.