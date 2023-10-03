Trautman failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Continuing to operate as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end, Trautman played 42 of Denver's 48 offensive snaps Sunday. Despite his high snap share, the veteran was a complete non-factor in the contest. Trautman has now been held without a catch for three consecutive weeks, and he could have added competition soon with fellow tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6. With that said, the 26-year-old will likely continue to be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 5.