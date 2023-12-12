Trautman secured two of three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

The veteran tight end played 69 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in the contest, yet he continued to be just minimally involved in Denver's scheme. Trautman's touchdown came on a 10-yard pass late in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach for Los Angeles. The score was Trautman's third of the 2023 campaign, marking a career-high in touchdowns for a season. With that said, the 26-year-old remains untrustworthy for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Lions.