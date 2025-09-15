Trautman caught all three of his targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Trautman found the end zone for the first time this season while playing 62 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, the most of any Broncos tight end. The veteran's saw three targets from quarterback Bo Nix, while Evan Engram was targeted twice. It's possible Engram was being eased back into action following a calf injury he sustained in Week 1, but Trautman has now seen the most playing time of the entire position group in the first two games of the season. It's possible Trautman continues to lead in snap share at the position based on his blocking abilities, but he doesn't see enough work in the passing game to be consistently relevant for fantasy purposes. The 28-year-old will have his next opportunity to build upon his performance when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 3.