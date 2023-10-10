Trautman caught three of his four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Trautman's touchdown Sunday was his first of the season, and his four receptions were his first since Week 1 after failing to record a catch over Denver's past three games. The veteran tight end has been operating as the Broncos' unquestioned No. 1 tight end with teammate Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve, who is eligible to return in Week 6. Trautman's lack of involvement as a pass catcher could open up a path for Dulcich to be integrated more consistently into Denver's passing attack when he is fully healthy. With that said, the 26-year-old will look to build upon Sunday's solid performance when the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 6.