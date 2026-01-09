Trautman finished the 2025 season with 20 receptions on 23 targets for 195 yards and one touchdown across 17 games.

Trautman continued his typical role as a blocking specialist this season, failing to reach 200 receiving yards for the second straight season. In his third-year with Denver, the veteran played the most offensive snaps of any Broncos tight end this season despite not being utilized much as a pass catcher. Meanwhile, teammate Evan Engram handled the majority of pass-catching duties in Denver's offense. Trautman will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and his blocking acumen will likely help him garner interest from teams around the league. Considering his experience in Sean Payton's system, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Broncos on a new deal next season, yet he'll continue to have little appeal for fantasy purposes.