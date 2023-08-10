Trautman was listed as the starting tight end on the Broncos' unofficial depth chart Wednesday, Henry Chisholm of TheDNVR.com reports.

Trautman being listed as the Broncos' starting tight end should come as a surprise, as many assumed Greg Dulcich would earn top billing based on his impressive performance as a pass catcher in his rookie season. Nonetheless, Trautman sits atop the depth chart despite what he lacks in skills as a dynamic playmaker. It's the veteran's versatility that may have earned him the No. 1 tight end spot on the depth chart. Addressing the tight end pecking order, head coach Sean Payton said, "Adam is the one guy out here who does a good, solid job at blocking and he gives you some flexibility with the route tree." Though Trautman is listed as the starter, there is a good chance that he doesn't see the most snaps of any tight end in Denver. However, the 26-year-old could see more inline tight end snaps than Dulcich based on his prowess as a blocker.