Trautman caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Raiders.

Trautman once again led all Denver tight ends in offensive snap share, playing 42 of 61snaps Thursday. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Evan Engram and Marcedes Lewis played 27 and 20 snaps, respectively. With that said, Trautman offered little production based on his usage as a blocking specialist. It was Engram, however, who saw five targets in the contest, the second most among all Broncos pass catchers. The 28-year-old Trautman should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 11.