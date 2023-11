Trautman secured both of his targets for 15 yards in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Trautman continued his streak of underwhelming performances Monday as he continued to operate as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end. Through nine games, the veteran has totaled just 13 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Trautman will likely continue to gain fantasy relevance when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.