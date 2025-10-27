Trautman wasn't targeted while playing 40 of the Broncos' 63 snaps on offense Sunday in a 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

With fellow tight end Nate Adkins (knee) making an early exit from the Week 8 contest, Trautman ended up matching his highest snap share of the season (63 percent). Despite the increased playing time, however, Trautman went without a target for the third game in a row, as Denver continued to utilize Evan Engram as its top pass-catching tight end. Even if he continues to play more than half of Denver's snaps if Adkins is sidelined for a Week 9 matchup with the Texans, Trautman will continue to be deployed primarily as a blocker.