Broncos' Adam Trautman: No targets in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trautman went without a target while playing 42 of the Broncos' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.
Trautman's 62 percent snap share led the way among Broncos tight ends, but Evan Engram was the only member of the position group to draw a target from quarterback Bo Nix on the day. Trautman has produced a 16-157-1 receiving line on 18 targets through 14 games this season but offers most of his impact as a blocker rather than a pass catcher.
