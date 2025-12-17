Trautman went without a target while playing 42 of the Broncos' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Trautman's 62 percent snap share led the way among Broncos tight ends, but Evan Engram was the only member of the position group to draw a target from quarterback Bo Nix on the day. Trautman has produced a 16-157-1 receiving line on 18 targets through 14 games this season but offers most of his impact as a blocker rather than a pass catcher.