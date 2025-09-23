Trautman failed to record a single target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Trautman was a complete non-factor against the Chargers despite teammate Evan Engram (back) being ruled out for the contest. The veteran tight end played just 19 of the Broncos' 52 offensive snaps, second among Denver tight ends behind Lucas Krull (22). Even with Engram sidelined, Trautman remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes based on his limited usage in the passing game. Fantasy managers should not rely on the 28-year-old in a Week 4 matchup against the Bengals, even if Engram misses more time.