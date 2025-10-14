Trautman failed to record a single target in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Trautman was a complete non-factor against the Jets, as the veteran was not involved in the Broncos' offensive attack Sunday. The 28-year-old played 23 of Denver's 60 offensive snaps, behind fellow tight end Evan Engram (28) and tied with teammate Nate Adkins. Due to his usage as a blocker, Trautman offers very little in the way of fantasy production most weeks. The sixth-year tight end should be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Giants in Week 7.