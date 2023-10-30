Trautman failed to record a single target in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Trautman played 82 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in the contest, yet he was a complete non-factor in Denver's passing attack. Sunday marked the first time the veteran was held without a target in the 2023 campaign. The season has been a major disappointment for the Broncos' No. 1 tight end thus far, as Trautman has totaled just 11 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown through eight games. Looking ahead, the 26-year-old will likely continue to be unreliable for fantasy purposes when the Broncos come out of their Week 9 bye to face off against the Bills on Nov. 13.