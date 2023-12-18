Trautman caught one of three targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Trautman's modest performance Saturday came on a day when the entire Denver offense struggled to get much going throughout the contest. The veteran played just 47 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, his lowest snap share of the season. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Lucas Krull, who signed to Denver's 53-man roster Saturday, played just one fewer offensive snap (29) than Trautman. The 26-year-old Trautman has not been a major part of the Broncos' offensive plans this season, and splitting playing time would just diminish his fantasy utility even more. In addition, it's possible second-year tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) could also be nearing a return, further complicating matters. Trautman and the Broncos will host the Patriots in Week 16.