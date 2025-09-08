Trautman reeled in his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Trautman led all Broncos tight ends in snaps, playing 44 of Denver's 76 offensive snaps in the contest. The veteran saw extended playing time when fellow tight end Evan Engram injured his calf in the third quarter and did not return. If Engram is forced to miss time going forward, Trautman would likely continue to see the majority of snaps at the position based on his blocking prowess and the trust that head coach Sean Payton has in him. Third-year tight end Lucas Krull would also see more snaps if Engram misses time, and he would likely be the preferred pass-catching option. With that said, Trautman remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts.