Trautman caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Trautman led all Denver tight ends with a 49 percent offensive snap percentage Sunday, yet he was unable to have much of an impact in the contest. The veteran has recorded just 21 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end this season. Trautman will look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup with the Raiders.