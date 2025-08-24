Trautman reeled in his lone target for two yards in Saturday's 28-19 win over the Saints.

Trautman had a quiet game in Denver's final preseason contest in New Orleans. The veteran played just 12 snaps and seems locked in as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Evan Engram and ahead of both Nate Adkins (ankle) and Luca Krull. With that said, Trautman is not a major factor in the Broncos' game, finishing with just 13 receptions in 2024. With Engram serving as the top pass-catching tight end, Trautman will likely compete for snaps as a blocking specialist with Adkins and Krull in 2025.