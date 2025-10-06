Trautman reeled in his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.

Trautman had another quiet day Sunday despite playing the most snaps of all Denver tight ends against the Eagles. The veteran played 31 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, slightly ahead of both Evan Engram (30) and Nate Adkins (27). It was Engram, however, that took a step forward in the offense, securing four of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Mainly a blocking specialist, Trautman offers little in the way of fantasy-relevant production on a weekly basis. The 28-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Jets in Week 6.