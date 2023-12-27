Trautman failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Trautman was held catchless in a contest for the fifth time this season as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end. The veteran continues to play a minimal role in Denver's passing attack and saw fellow tight end Lucas Krull take on a larger role in the offense Sunday, totaling four catches on five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown. Trautman is not a trustworthy fantasy option heading into a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.