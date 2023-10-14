Trautman caught one of his targets for four yards in Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs.

Trautman continued to operate as the Broncos' No. 1 tight end Thursday, playing 69 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Greg Dulcich (hamstring) returned to action for the contest, but after just 11 snaps, he re-aggravated the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the past four weeks on injured reserve. Despite being Denver's top choice at tight end, Trautman has failed to maintain consistent fantasy relevance. The 26-year-old will likely continue to see the most playing time at the position going forward, especially if Dulcich is forced to miss time again. With that said, Trautman doesn't inspire much confidence as a fantasy option. The Broncos will host the Packers in Week 7.