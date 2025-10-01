Trautman caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.

Trautman had another quiet day in Week 4, however his 32 receiving yards accounted for his highest total of the season thus far. The veteran tight end played 42 of the Broncos' 81 offensive snaps, ahead of both Evan Engram (35) and Nate Adkins (34). Even so, Engram was predictably a much larger part of Denver's offensive plans, earning seven targets in the contest. Based on his lack of consistent usage in the passing game, Trautman remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.