Trautman was traded by the Saints along with a seventh-round draft pick to the Broncos on Saturday in exchange for a sixth-round selection, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 2020 third-round pick reunites with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in Denver. Trautman never lived up to his draft status and couldn't really separate himself as the team's top option throughout his tenure in New Orleans, eventually ceding the starting role to Juwan Johnson in 2022. It remains to be seen if that will change much with promising second-year tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) atop the Broncos' depth chart and explosive athlete Albert Okwuegbunam also waiting in the wings, but the change in scenery could benefit Trautman if he's able to carve out steady snaps in his new locale.