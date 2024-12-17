Trautman caught both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Trautman's touchdown against the Colts was his second score of the season and Sunday's contest was his first multi-catch game since Week 8. It's been a quiet 2024 campaign for the veteran tight end, and his involvement in the Denver's passing attack has been minimal throughout the season. Trautman played 27 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps in Week 15, and his 43 percent snap share was his lowest mark in the past eight games. The 27-year-old continues to split time with Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull, limiting the potential of all three tight ends. Trautman should continue to be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 16.