Trautman caught both of his targets for 17 yards Friday in a loss to Pittsburgh.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix managed to throw for just 169 yards despite chucking up 40 passes, so none of the team's pass catchers put up a big line. Trautman did manage to lead the tight-end group with 17 receiving yards, which were his second-most in a game this season. After going catchless in six straight contests from Week 2 to Week 7, Trautman has caught at least one pass in four consecutive contests, so he's becoming a bit more involved. However, he's still off the fantasy radar as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end behind Evan Engram.