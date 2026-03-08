Broncos' Adam Trautman: Signs new three-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Broncos re-signed Trautman to a three-year, $17 million contract Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
A favorite of coach Sean Payton, Trautman has spent time with the head coach in New Orleans and Denver and logged 57 percent of the offensive snaps across 17 regular-season games last season. Trautman doesn't do much on the stat sheet but is a trusted blocker. He secured 20 of 23 targets for 195 yards and one touchdown during the 2025 campaign.
