Trautman brought in all five targets for 34 yards in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Trautman ended up pacing the Broncos in receptions on the afternoon, although he averaged just 6.8 yards per reception. A 2020 draft pick of current Denver head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans, Trautman came into Sunday with just 60 career catches over his first three seasons. However, if his Week 1 numbers are any indication, he could be in for a more prominent pass-catching role in his new digs, even with the presence of position mate Greg Dulcich (leg).