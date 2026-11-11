Trautman caught two of three passes for 15 yards during the Broncos' 26-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Trautman failed to record a catch across six games between Weeks 2 and 7, but he has logged two receptions in each of his two outings. His 41 offensive snaps ended up being ahead of fellow tight end Evan Engram (38), although the latter has been more involved in the Broncos' offensive game plan than Trautman. The Broncos' next game takes place in Week 11 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 22.