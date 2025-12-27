Trautman caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.

Trautman played 52 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps Thursday, once again playing the most snaps at tight end. Teammates Evan Engram and Marcedes Lewis played 22 and 15 snaps, respectively. Engram paced the position group in targets (4) as Denver's preferred pass-catching tight end. Meanwhile the 28-year-old Trautman continued to operate as a blocking specialist. The veteran's limited opportunities keep him far off the fantasy radar each week. Next up for the Broncos is a Week 18 matchup against the Chargers.