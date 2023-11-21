Trautman secured both of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Trautman put together another disappointing performance Sunday, although his 33 receiving yard total was his second-highest of the season. Despite playing in all 10 of the Broncos' games, the veteran tight end has amassed just 15 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown this season. Trautman is not a major part of Denver's offensive game plan and likely won't make for a reliable fantasy option in a Week 12 matchup with the stingy Browns defense.