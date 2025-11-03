Trautman caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

Trautman played 46 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, ahead of fellow tight ends Evan Engram (32) and Marcedes Lewis (6). The veteran's two grabs were his first receptions since Week 5, as he continues to contribute as more of a blocking specialist in Denver's offense. Despite Engram operating as the preferred pass-catching tight end, it was Trautman who was able to record two receptions while Engram was held without a catch in the contest. Based on his limited usage in the passing game, the 28-year-old Trautman remains extremely difficult to trust for meaningful fantasy production. Next up for the Broncos is a Week 10 matchup against the Raiders.