Trautman caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Trautman played 58 percent of snaps Sunday, continuing to handle the highest offensive snap share among Broncos' tight ends. The veteran was unable to turn his opportunities into much significant production, as he continues to take a backseat to teammate Evan Engram as a pass catcher. Trautman's blocking acumen keep him on the field, but he remains far off the fantasy radar going forward. Next up for the Broncos is a Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs.