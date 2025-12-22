Broncos' Adam Trautman: Two grabs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trautman caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Trautman played 58 percent of snaps Sunday, continuing to handle the highest offensive snap share among Broncos' tight ends. The veteran was unable to turn his opportunities into much significant production, as he continues to take a backseat to teammate Evan Engram as a pass catcher. Trautman's blocking acumen keep him on the field, but he remains far off the fantasy radar going forward. Next up for the Broncos is a Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: No targets in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Minimal production against Raiders•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Targeted twice in win•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: No targets in third straight game•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Not targeted in win•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: One grab in Week 5•