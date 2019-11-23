Play

The Broncos have signed Gooden to their 53-man roster, Ben Swanson of the team's official website reports.

With Justin Hollins (hamstring) sidelined, Gooden was added to the active roster in order to boost the team's pass-rushing depth. He is also expected to contribute on special teams. After spending the entire season on the practice squad, it will be his first real game action this year.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories