Rubin is not expected to play Sunday against Dallas since he just signed Friday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Rubin is expected to help add depth to the battered defensive front in Denver. It is unclear how much the Broncos will use Rubin when he is active, but it's unlikely he'll be summoned enough to be an IDP threat.

