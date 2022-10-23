Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

For a second straight game, the Broncos have made Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch, instead going with the quartet of Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and Andrew Beck at tight end. Okwuegbunam's next opportunity to suit up arrives next Sunday at Jacksonville.