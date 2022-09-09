Okwuegbunam (lower body) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report.
Okwuegbunam dealt with some tightness last week, but that has evidently cleared up. With Noah Fant now in Seattle and rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich starting the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, Okwuegbunam will open the season Monday against Seattle as the top tight end in Denver's new-look, Russell Wilson-led offense.
