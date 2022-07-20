Okwuegbunam shared Broncos' first-team reps with rookie Greg Dulcich during OTAs and faces competition for the No. 1 tight end spot, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Okwuegbunam should have the inside track to remain atop the depth chart at tight end in Denver, but Dulcich's involvement with the starters this offseason could mean the veteran's job is less secure than once thought. The rookie, chosen 80th overall in the 2022 draft, has promise as a pass catcher and the coaching staff seems interested in seeing what they have in the UCLA product. The duo had been splitting reps with the first-team offense in OTAs prior to Dulcich missing time with a minor core muscle pull. Third-year veteran Okwuegbunam is likely the favorite to start the year as the No. 1 tight end, but Dulcich's on-field performance could compel the coaching staff to make a switch at some point this season.