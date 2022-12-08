Okwuegbunam may be active Sunday against the Chiefs for the first time since Week 5, according to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Zac Stevens of the DNVR.com reports.

Okwuegbunam has been a healthy scratch since the Week 6 debut of Greg Dulcich. The former's inability to succeed in a blocking role has left him stuck behind Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert on the team's positional depth chart, while Dulcich handles more of a receiving role for the team at tight end. However, with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) considered doubtful for Sunday's game with the Chiefs, Okwuegbunam could find himself active and taking on a wide receiver role in the contest, as the Broncos would be lacking size at the position if Sutton were to sit.