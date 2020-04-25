Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Denver snags in fourth round

The Broncos selected Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

It's not a good landing spot for Okwuegbunam's fantasy value, but it leaves the Broncos with one of the most loaded groups of pass-catching prospects. As much as Noah Fant is the established starting tight end in Denver, Okwuegbunam (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) is a similarly talented athlete out of Missouri, logging a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the combine following a college career where he was known for his red-zone prowess. There's a non-zero chance that Okwuegbunam emerges as the better player in the long term, though in the short term there just aren't many targets up for grabs behind Fant, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Melvin Gordon.