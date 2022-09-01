Okwuegbunam was held out of the Broncos' preseason finale as well as practice Wednesday due to a lower body issue, but added that he could have played Saturday had it been a regular season contest, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

It remains to be seen if the tight end appears on the team's Week 1 injury report next week, but Okwuegbunam's status for the season opener doesn't appear to be in any danger. Once the campaign commences, the 24-year-old is slated to work as the Broncos' top pass-catching tight end, a role that Okwuegbunam should maintain out of the gate, with 2022 third-rounder Greg Dulcich on IR and in line to miss the first four games of the season, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official site. In that context, Okwuegbunam could yield some early-season fantasy lineup utility if he displays good on-field chemistry with Russell Wilson, Denver's new franchise QB.