Okwuegbunam was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam caught his first pass of the game with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter, but he went down in clear pain and immediately left for the locker room. Noah Fant already injured his ankle earlier this game but was able to return, so Fant and Nick Vannett will handle the reps at tight end if Okwuegbunam doesn't return.