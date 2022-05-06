With the addition of rookie tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round of the draft, Okwuegbunam may find himself sharing duties at the position in 2022, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Though Okwuegbunam's starting tight end position is likely secure at this point, the addition of Dulcich through the draft could certainly cut into the veteran's playing time next season. Okwuegbunam became poised to be the Broncos starting tight end with the departure of Noah Fant to Seattle as part of the deal to acquire Russell Wilson. Dulcich, however, caught the eye of head coach Nathaniel Hackett as an impact player. "When you have a guy that can stretch the field like he can, it's really exciting," Hackett said of the UCLA product. Regardless of how the tight end pecking order plays out in 2022, the arrival of Wilson at quarterback will likely help to elevate the fantasy production of the entire Denver pass catching group.