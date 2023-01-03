Okwuegbunam caught three of six targets for 45 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Okwuegbunam stepped into a 53 percent offensive snap share in the contest with rookie Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve. Sunday marked only the seventh game the veteran has appeared in this season, and his snap percentage was his highest since Week 2. Additionally, Okwuegbunam's touchdown was his first trip to the end zone of the 2022 campaign. After entering the season as a candidate to take a major step forward, the season has been one to forget for the 24-year-old. Okwuegbunam should enter a Week 18 matchup with the Chargers looking to end the year on a high note as Denver's de facto No. 1 tight end.