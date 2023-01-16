Okwuegbunam caught 10 of 18 targets for 95 yards and one touchdown while playing eight games in the 2022 season.

Okwuegbunam entered the 2022 campaign with high expectations following the departure of Noah Fant and arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. However, the veteran tight end was a complete afterthought in the Broncos' struggling passing attack throughout the season, as he only appeared in eight games. Okwuegbunam eventually ceded No. 1 tight end duties to rookie Greg Dulcich (hamstring), who became a reliable option for Wilson during stretches of the season. Looking ahead to next year, Dulcich figures to lead Denver's tight end corps, but the 24-year-old Okwuegbunam may have a chance to prove himself. A new coaching staff should offer him a fresh start with the chance to earn more playing time in 2023. Okwuegbunam is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to become a free agent in 2024.