Okwuegbunam (knee) got limited on-field work in during Monday's practice, George Stoia of The Denver Gazette reports.
Okwuegbunam is roughly five months removed from undergoing surgery to repair his torn right ACL. While he certainly isn't back to full health yet, it's encouraging to see the tremendously athletic tight end progressing well in his recovery. Coach Vic Fangio previously said that Okwuegbunam might not be fully healthy for the start of training camp, but it appears that he could still be on track for Week 1.
