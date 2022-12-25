Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam hasn't seen much playing time in recent weeks, and he'll be a healthy scratch for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup. As long as the Broncos' other tight ends remain healthy, Okwuegbunam is unlikely to see much of a role late in the regular season.